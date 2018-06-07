ART

Once-in-a-lifetime Houston exhibit offers rare glimpse inside the Sistine Chapel

EMBED </>More Videos

Once-in-a-lifetime Houston exhibit offers rare glimpse inside the Sistine Chapel (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
There are few tourist attractions in the world as compelling and in-demand as Michelangelo's iconic artwork in The Vatican. According to a recent report, more than 25,000 visitors flock to the Roman chapel daily to stare in awe at the frescoes that decorate the interior - most notably, the mind-blowing ceiling that was painted by Michelangelo between 1508 and 1512.

Yes, it is an experience being in the Sistine Chapel (A year ago, a New Yorker article declared it can be too much of an experience, with shouting guards moving crowds along for "a fifteen-minute neck-craning exercise in mostly futile inspection"). However, if you've ever wanted to visit the chapel, but didn't have the means to go to Italy, the chapel's most striking, immortal visions will be on full view right there in H-Town.

Starting on June 8, "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" will be unveiled for a two-month run at event space The Corinthian. Needless to say, the artwork won't be the genuine article. Expect full-sized, photographed replicas of the artist's vault frescoes, along with his 40-foot-high The Last Judgment, from the altar wall.

Read more from CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpaintingartitalyu.s. & worldculturemapHouston
ART
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
Mural honoring Harvey heroes to be unveiled in Westchase District
New mural in The Strand shows love for Galveston
Houston's popular 'Be Someone' graffiti is back on I-45
'Hey y'all': Check out these 6 new murals in downtown Houston
More art
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News