CARJACKING

Man who was attacked and carjacked at northeast Houston gas station speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Carjacking victim speaks out after being robbed at a gas station (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local man is searching for justice after he says he was violently robbed and carjacked in northeast Houston.

The incident happened May 25, and according to HPD, the suspects still haven't been caught.

Sam Smith says he goes to the gas station where he was attacked all the time, and never imagined that happening to him.

Smith frequents this gas station because he is a pizza delivery driver at the Domino's Pizza down the street.

He had just gotten off working the late shift when he came to the window to pay for gas.

Within seconds, Smith says two guys rushed him from the side of the building.

In the surveillance video, you can see a man hanging out in front of the store.

He's got either a t-shirt or towel around his neck, and according to police, is one of Smith's attackers.

The video didn't capture the actual carjacking, but it does show the man go out of frame. Smith says he and another man hit him in the face with a weapon, slashed his leg with a pocket knife, bit his arm, stole his wallet and took off in his 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Smith was in the process of planning his mother's funeral and moving into another apartment, so he had all his belongings in his car.

"They took all my clothes, they took everything, so now I have to start fresh. Everything," Smith said. "If you've seen anything, you seen my car, just report it and turn it in."

With no car, Smith lost his job as a delivery driver.

As for his case, HPD's robbery division is handling it, but if you know anything that can help catch Smith's attackers, call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingattackgas stationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARJACKING
Teens steal car with 4-year-old and 9-year-old inside
Salesman dragged from dealership by carjackers
Uber driver says carjackers held him hostage for 10 hours
Las Vegas Uber driver, passenger carjacked at gunpoint
More carjacking
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark opening in Houston area
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
More News