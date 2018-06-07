Andrew Sustaita, Jr., former Harris Co. deputy convicted on child pornography charges, sentenced to 27 years in prison

Andrew Sustaita, Jr., pleaded guilty in March to child pornography charges. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was accused of possessing child pornography and performing a sexual act with a dog on camera will spend more than 27 years in prison.

Andrew Sustaita, Jr. was sentenced Thursday by a U.S. district judge on convictions of production and possession of child pornography.

Sustaita pleaded guilty to the charges on March 15.

In court, the mother of his victim detailed how Sustaita's acts have affected her daughter's life and the lives of her family and friends. She said what happened to them encompasses the "true meaning of the term 'evil'" according to U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick.

Sustaita admitted to posting and commenting on erotic images of children on a website known for child pornography, Patrick said.

In photos found by investigators, Sustaita's genitals can be seen placed on or near a 10-year-old family member's head while she appears to be sleeping. In other photos, Sustaita attempts to expose the girl's genitals, pulling down part of her pajamas.

Last February, a judge ordered the suspect could not be around the girl without supervision.

According to charging documents, deputies also found more than 200 photos and video depicting children engaging in sexual acts. At least two female victims in the images appear to be as young as 4 years old, the documents said.

The former deputy was also found to have an online presence on websites focused on bestiality.

Sustaita was a six-year veteran of the sheriff's office. His last assignment was in the Crime Control Division. He was relieved of duty in January 2017.

Former deputy arrested on federal child porn charges

