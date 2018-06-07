DOGS

14 show dogs found safe after being stolen in van

EMBED </>More Videos

Fourteen show dogs have been found safe after they were stolen in a cargo van in Redding. (Redding Police/Facebook)

REDDING, California --
Fourteen show dogs have been found safe after they were stolen in a cargo van in Redding.

Redding police released photos of the suspect outside an In-N-Out fast-food restaurant on Wednesday.

RELATED: 6 puppies rescued from sealed plastic bin in Arkansas dumpster
EMBED More News Videos

An animal control officer found six puppies inside a sealed plastic bin that had been left in a dumpster.


The Record Searchlight reports the owner left the van running with the air conditioner. He says his van was gone four minutes later. The professional dog trainer says he had breeds including rat terriers, yellow Labradors and Rottweilers in kennels inside the van.

The owner was heading to the Woofstock Dog Show that at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animalauto thefttheftu.s. & worlddogsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOGS
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
Dog flu: How to protect your pets
Astros' Carlos Correa adds new puppy 'Rocket' to family
Dog stays all night with toddler who wandered into cornfield
More dogs
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News