14 show dogs found safe after being stolen in van

REDDING, California --Fourteen show dogs have been found safe after they were stolen in a cargo van in Redding.
Redding police released photos of the suspect outside an In-N-Out fast-food restaurant on Wednesday.
The Record Searchlight reports the owner left the van running with the air conditioner. He says his van was gone four minutes later. The professional dog trainer says he had breeds including rat terriers, yellow Labradors and Rottweilers in kennels inside the van.
The owner was heading to the Woofstock Dog Show that at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo.