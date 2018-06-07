An 18-year-old man is charged with killing an elderly man outside an HEB store.Reginald Hawkins is facing murder charges in the January shooting of 75-year-old That Huu Le.Houston police say Hawkins and another person followed the victim to the parking lot of the store on Blackhawk near Beltway 8. Le was then shot multiple times.Hawkins, as it turns out, was already in custody for another crime when he was charged.The teen was accused in April of shooting a man and a 15-year-old outside a gas station following a dice game.Before that, the teen was on probation for assaulting a public servant in 2017.