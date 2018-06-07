HORSES

Apache, a horse orphaned after Harvey, becomes internet star over his reaction to new mare

EMBED </>More Videos

Horse orphaned after Harvey goes nuts over mare

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --
A horse orphaned by Hurricane Harvey is becoming an internet video star for his reaction to a new mare in his life.

Apache, a brown and white horse, was captured on video following the new mare at his home in Manvel. Apache trots alongside the girl, with only a wire fence separating them.

The problem for Apache, though, was that the mare wasn't alone. She had been accompanied by a miniature horse.

As the mare and the miniature horse trot out of frame, Apache pauses then kicks up and runs toward the opposite direction.

According to Oslynn Foy, the horse's handler, Apache is usually quiet and never runs.

The mare was introduced because Apache had been alone for the last six months. Foy took ownership of Apache after his old owners lost their property due to Harvey.

The mare, though, came with the mini horse named Papi, who acts more like her bodyguard.

It's unclear whether Foy intends to set up Apache and the mare without Papi in the middle. But, if the video illustrates anything, somebody is mane over hooves in love.

Only in Texas: Horse spotted running on US 59
EMBED More News Videos

Horse spotted running on U.S. 59 Sunday afternoon.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorseslovehurricane harveycaught on cameraviral videoviralManvel
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HORSES
Fallen deputy remembered for her love for horses
Rider charged after runaway horse tramples boy at parade
Deputies seize horses after animal cruelty investigation in Cleveland
'Justify' wins Triple Crown bid after crossing finish line first at Belmont Stakes
More horses
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News