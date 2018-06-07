1 injured when trailer erupts in flames at recycling center in SW Houston

New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows the intensity of the fire that erupted at a southwest Houston recycling center on Thursday. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Arson investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire at a recycling center in southwest Houston.

Houston Fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze at 5904 Westpark at Fountain View on Thursday afternoon.

New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows just how intense this fire really was, leaving behind the charred remains of an 18-wheeler trailer.

A bystander was able to capture video of flames completely overtaking the vehicle.

Smoke could be seen drifting out of the recycling center and across the Southwest Freeway, blanketing cars in a dark haze.

One person was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not clear.

SKYEYE13: Firefighters battling blaze at recycling center
Firefighters were called to battle with a recycling center fire on Thursday during the hottest part of the day.



The Houston Fire Department was able to get the fire under control shortly after arriving.

Firefighters were under intense stress. Not only was the fire going at full force for awhile, crews had to battle the fire with hazardously hot temperatures outside.

Fortunately, no firefighters were injured.

As for the scorched truck, it has been removed from the inside of the recycling center and will be towed away.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Crews called to fire at recycling center in SW Houston
Houston firefighters are working to knock out a fire at a recycling center on Westpark.

Related Topics:
building firerecyclingHouston
