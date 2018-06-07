HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The American Red Cross is providing more financial relief for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
With the Immediate Assistance Program, people who were directly affected by the storm can receive up to $2,000 -- if you qualify.
The new amount is separate from a relief grant announced last fall amounting to $400.
To qualify, your home must have been "destroyed or has significant damage."
Those in need of assistance are encouraged to call 211.
Note: Case managers could be from other local organizations, but the Red Cross is distributing the financial assistance.