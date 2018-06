A man who was seen walking on a freeway ramp naked is in critical condition after being hit by a car.Police say several drivers called 911 around 3 a.m. Thursday to report the naked man walking on the Eastex Freeway ramp to the North Loop.He was hit by a car and taken to a hospital.The driver did stop at the scene.Police aren't sure why the man was naked or on the freeway in the first place.