3 hot electronic shows in Houston this weekend

Yotto at Rich's

Markus Schulz at Stereo Live

The Magician at Stereo Live

Looking to get amped up or blissed out with electronic music? From deep house and techno to pop remixes sprinkled with magic tricks, this weekend offers plenty of EDM shows to enjoy.---Start the weekend off with Yotto at Rich's.The Finnish deep house and techno DJ has been called "a man of many sounds" by Billboard for his ability to hop from club-ready anthems to emotional, atmospheric mixes. His most recent hits include remixes of Gorillaz and Christian Loffler. And to help kick off the summer, he just dropped a new three-track EP, "Radiate."Friday, June 8, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 3 a.m.Rich's, 2401 San Jacinto St.$10This Saturday night brings Miami's Markus Schulz to Stereo Live.The German-American DJ -- named America's number one DJ in 2012 by "DJ Times" magazine -- has woven progressive, house and trance music into his own hybrid sound over the past decade. When he isn't in the studio creating new mixes or managing fresh talent, he can be found headlining at nightclubs and major festivals around the world.Saturday, June 9, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 10, 2 a.m.Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.$10 general admission; $20 VIPLast but not least, The Magician takes center stage at Stereo Live this Sunday night.The mysterious Belgian DJ is best known for chart-topping remixes of hits by Lykke Li and Clean Bandit, and his 2014 smash-hit single "Sunlight." Keep an eye out for a few magic tricks throughout the night.Sunday, June 10, 6-10 p.m.Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.Free before 7:15 p.m. with RSVP; $10 general admission