ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 hot electronic shows in Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

3 hot electronic music shows this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up or blissed out with electronic music? From deep house and techno to pop remixes sprinkled with magic tricks, this weekend offers plenty of EDM shows to enjoy.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Yotto at Rich's





Start the weekend off with Yotto at Rich's.

The Finnish deep house and techno DJ has been called "a man of many sounds" by Billboard for his ability to hop from club-ready anthems to emotional, atmospheric mixes. His most recent hits include remixes of Gorillaz and Christian Loffler. And to help kick off the summer, he just dropped a new three-track EP, "Radiate."

When: Friday, June 8, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 3 a.m.
Where: Rich's, 2401 San Jacinto St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Markus Schulz at Stereo Live





This Saturday night brings Miami's Markus Schulz to Stereo Live.

The German-American DJ -- named America's number one DJ in 2012 by "DJ Times" magazine -- has woven progressive, house and trance music into his own hybrid sound over the past decade. When he isn't in the studio creating new mixes or managing fresh talent, he can be found headlining at nightclubs and major festivals around the world.

When: Saturday, June 9, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 10, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10 general admission; $20 VIP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Magician at Stereo Live





Last but not least, The Magician takes center stage at Stereo Live this Sunday night.

The mysterious Belgian DJ is best known for chart-topping remixes of hits by Lykke Li and Clean Bandit, and his 2014 smash-hit single "Sunlight." Keep an eye out for a few magic tricks throughout the night.

When: Sunday, June 10, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free before 7:15 p.m. with RSVP; $10 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News