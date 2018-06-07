ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harry Styles fans camp outside Toyota Center for his concert tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans line up outside Toyota Center for Harry Styles concert

HOUSTON. Texas (KTRK) --
One Direction may not be together anymore, but their former members can still cause a frenzy.

This time, it's Harry Styles driving the fans wild right here in Houston.

Styles doesn't perform until Thursday night at the Toyota Center, but video shows fans already camped outside of the arena.

There's some hardcore dedication out there complete with tents, chairs, blankets and coolers.

Fans were spotted as early as 10 p.m. Wednesday. Did we mention the show isn't until 8 p.m. Thursday?

But they might have good reason for lining up early. They could receive general admission spots next to the stage, which means they'd be front and center for the performance.

Then again, should the dedication of a Harry Styles fan ever be questioned?

"He's different, and I just love him. He's made me happy for, like, 6 years," one fan told ABC13.

Styles is currently on tour with Texas native Kasey Musgraves.

According to a tweet from the Toyota Center, fans can expect to hear their favorite 1D songs, plus music from Styles' self-titled debut album, which includes the single, "Sign of the Times," and a Fleetwood Mac cover.



Hopefully some of the fans who camped out brought hair spray, so Styles' locks can withstand the Houston heat!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentone directionconcertmusictoyota centerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News