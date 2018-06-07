One Direction may not be together anymore, but their former members can still cause a frenzy.This time, it's Harry Styles driving the fans wild right here in Houston.Styles doesn't perform until Thursday night at the Toyota Center, but video shows fans already camped outside of the arena.There's some hardcore dedication out there complete with tents, chairs, blankets and coolers.Fans were spotted as early as 10 p.m. Wednesday. Did we mention the show isn't until 8 p.m. Thursday?But they might have good reason for lining up early. They could receive general admission spots next to the stage, which means they'd be front and center for the performance.Then again, should the dedication of a Harry Styles fan ever be questioned?"He's different, and I just love him. He's made me happy for, like, 6 years," one fan told ABC13.Styles is currently on tour with Texas native Kasey Musgraves.According to a tweet from the Toyota Center, fans can expect to hear their favorite 1D songs, plus music from Styles' self-titled debut album, which includes the single, "Sign of the Times," and a Fleetwood Mac cover.Hopefully some of the fans who camped out brought hair spray, so Styles' locks can withstand the Houston heat!