SOCIETY

Louisiana's bayou is losing land at an alarming rate

EMBED </>More Videos

An area of Louisiana is losing land to the bayou at an alarming rate. (KTRK)

More than 10,000 miles of canals have been dredged though Louisiana's bayou since 1950 to support the oil and gas industry barges and pipelines, bringing millions of jobs to the area, but not without a price.

More than a football field size of land disappears here every 100 minutes.

As more natural barriers disappear, saltwater from the gulf floods in, eroding the terrain and changing the nature of this fresh marshland.
Gary Lefleur, Associate Professor of Biology at Nicholls State University, said, "There's a whole lot of oil and gas infrastructure in this area, and especially in this area here, is right where the most accelerated coastal land loss on Earth is happening."

At least six Louisiana parishes are now suing energy companies that have operated along the coast.

CNN asked multiple representatives from the energy industry to be part of this story and received no response.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldLouisiana
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News