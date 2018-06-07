What's left at Toys 'R' Us stores In Houston?

Soon Toys "R" Us will be no more. I went out to three locations around Houston to see what's left on the store shelves."Well, it's disappointing Toys "R" Us is closing because I have a brand new grandbaby, and I'm not going to be able to shop here," said shopper Sandra Grant.I ran into Grant at the Toys "R" Us off Old Spanish Trail. Her trip was short-lived when she saw there wasn't much Babies "R" Us merchandise left.If you're looking for infant merchandise, the Katy Freeway location is the one to check out.If you're shopping for the older kids, the Old Spanish Trail location has the most variety of toys left for both boys and girls.The Toys "R" Us at 6145 Westheimer is quickly clearing the shelves with a dozen or so video games left. Fisher Price is the only brand of tablets remaining."I was just told to wait until the end of the month for a bigger discount so I'll probably come back," Grant said.Next week, the discount is expected to rise to 50-70 percent off merchandise. The discount will eventually go up to 90 percent off closer to June 30, the day Toys "R" Us officially closes its doors.With hurricane season kicking off, it's a good time to stock up on batteries. You can find those for 50 percent off right now inside the Toys "R" Us Westheimer store. That location had the most batteries.The best time to shop is 10 a.m. when the store opens. They get large rushes during the lunch hour and after work. I'm told they are also slammed on weekends.