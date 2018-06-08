CELEBRITY

Rapper Travis Scott's new shoes to pay homage to Houston Oilers

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston rapper Travis Scott's new shoes to pay homage to Houston Oilers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heads up, sneakerheads. Houston rapper Travis Scott is celebrating the release of his new kicks this weekend with a big launch party.

Scott's new baby blue, red and white shoes, the Cactus Jack Jordan IV, pay homage to his favorite team, the Houston Oilers.

The rapper has shared photos of himself on social media wearing the new Air Jordan sneakers.

"Cactus x 23," Scott posted on Instagram.


Cactus Jack refers to Cactus Jack Records, which is Scott's label. The logo appears on the back heel of the shoe.

You can purchase the shoes starting Saturday through Nike's SNKRS app for $225.

Scott has a lot going on these days.

In February, Scott received the key to Missouri City where he graduated from Elkins High School.

Scott welcomed a new baby Stormi with Kylie Jenner, and his new rumored album "Astroworld" is expected to drop in the upcoming months, according to GQ.



Scott has been spotted several times in Houston with Jenner, appearing courtside at the Houston Rockets game.



On Friday, Scott is expected to host the Cactus Jack block party featuring a basketball tournament and more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrityrappershoesfashionkylie jenneru.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
HGTV's Joanna Gaines gives birth to fifth child
Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle meet Santa Fe students
Ice Cube shares why Houston is perfect for Big3 kickoff
Rapper Rich the Kid hospitalized after home invasion
Drummer who helped launch Elvis Presley's career dies
More celebrity
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
More News