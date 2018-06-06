Bottom's Up: Houston has 3 new bars to visit

Night Heron
1616 W. Main St., Neartown - Montrose
PHOTO: LESLIE K./YELP
Night Heron is a bar and gastropub offering tapas and more.
Night Heron's menu is inspired by the owner's travels, according to their official site. The Jasmine Rice Congee is an Asian-influenced dish, while the jerk chicken plate is designed after Caribbean fare. The beer, wine and cocktail selections include recipes from Belgium, Spain and Jamaica.
Yelp users are generally positive about Night Heron, which currently holds four stars out of 53 reviews on the site.
Yelper Boyu H., who reviewed Night Heron on May 18, wrote, "Atmosphere: beach resort meets tiki bar...We had the Manhattan and Gin Tonic, both with twists in a classic recipe. The Madeira in the Manhattan was delicious, and the Gin Tonic was refreshing for a hot day."
Yelper Anthea R. wrote, "The chicken mousse was very good with its strawberry jam, but that's where it ends. The pan roasted sirloin was over done...the somen noodle did not come out cold, was over cooked and turned into a gummy texture."
Night Heron is open from 2 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday).
Daiquiris 2 Go
7330 Southwest Fwy., Sharpstown
PHOTO: TAYLOR A./YELP
Daiquiris 2 Go is a wine bar, beer bar and, of course, daiquiri destination.
On Daiquiris 2 Go's Facebook page, they claim to have "the best daiquiris and margaritas in town." Each day, daiquiris are sold for $5.00. For food purchases, customers can try their tacos and Cajun nachos.
Yelp users are excited about the business, which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Vekay M., who reviewed the new bar on March 24, wrote, "Outstanding customer service! ...I imagine anything you slurp at Daiquiris 2 Go is great, will set your head straight and keep your pockets tight."
Yelper Juanita J. wrote, "Absolutely the best daiquiri shop in Houston; I have tried them all. Great drinks with a kick. Most are made with real fruit and juice."
Daiquiris 2 Go is open from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House
2803 White Oak Dr., The Heights
PHOTO: MEREDITH K./YELP
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House is a bar that has steak, pork chops and lamb on their menu, as their Facebook page states. They have a series of Grey Goose-based cocktails, and customers can build their own Bloody Mary. The establishment is available for special events, such as birthday parties.
Yelp users are excited about the bar, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.
Yelper Austin A., who was one of the first users to visit the new business on January 15, wrote, "Fun, relaxing spot in the Heights for a drink. Comfortable patio tables with good television views for watching games. The drink prices are really good, and the quality is great."
Kelley L. noted, "Nice deck area and dogs are welcomed. We drank Manhattans and they were done very well. They have a good selection of beer and liquor. There was a DJ on the patio spinning a wide mix of music."
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House is open from 10 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
