FOOD & DRINK

New sushi bar Nobu opens in the Uptown area

EMBED </>More Videos

Unique Japanese/Peruvian spot opens in Uptown (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new Japanese and Peruvian sushi spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 5115 Westheimer Rd, Ste C-3515 in Uptown, the fresh addition is called Nobu.

Nobu not only offers sushi like Yellowtail Sashimi, they have Houston-inspired plates as well. With an indoor and outdoor space stretching to over 10,000 feet, the restaurant is available for special event bookings. This location is one of two in the state of Texas.

The bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a four star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Hi G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the establishment on June 2, said, "Houston's own Nobu is finally open and I'm glad to have experienced it! The staff was very attentive, knowledgeable and polite. My personal favorite dish was the black cod with Miso."

And Luciana M. said, "Welcome to H-Town, Nobu! Always outstanding service, great staff, fantastic service and just very, very delicious food!"

Interested? Nobu is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinesushijapanbarrestaurantHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News