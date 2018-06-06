Visited retired @houstonpolice Officer & active @SantaFeISD Police Officer John Barnes today. Although the road to recovery will be long and hard, he is in great spirits & looked great. Please continue to lift him & his family & colleagues up in prayer. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 4, 2018

The school resource officer who confronted the shooter at Santa Fe High School is out of the hospital.Santa Fe ISD Police officer John Barnes was discharged Wednesday from UTMB Galveston.On Monday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Barnes was "in great spirits," but still in need of prayer.Acevedo also said Barnes, a retired HPD officer, "looked great" after the chief's recent visit.