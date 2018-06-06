SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Injured Santa Fe ISD officer discharged from hospital nearly 3 weeks after shooting

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The school resource officer who confronted the shooter at Santa Fe High School is out of the hospital.

Santa Fe ISD Police officer John Barnes was discharged Wednesday from UTMB Galveston.

On Monday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Barnes was "in great spirits," but still in need of prayer.

Acevedo also said Barnes, a retired HPD officer, "looked great" after the chief's recent visit.

SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

