President Trump's controversial comments during a FEMA briefing on Wednesday are causing a lot of reaction in Texas.The president and first lady visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington D.C., where Trump praised the U.S. Coast Guard for their efforts during Hurricane Harvey."Saved 16,000 people, many of them in Texas. For whatever reason, people went out in their boats to watch the hurricane. That didn't work out too well," Trump said. "That didn't work out too well."The U.S. Coast Guard tells Eyewitness News the storm was chaotic, but they were not asking people why they were in need of rescue.The USCG did not comment specifically about Trump's claims.