POLITICS

Trump's Hurricane Harvey rescues comment ignites controversy in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump claims 'many' Texans rescued by the Coast Guard during Hurricane Harvey went out on boats to watch the hurricane come in. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
President Trump's controversial comments during a FEMA briefing on Wednesday are causing a lot of reaction in Texas.

The president and first lady visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington D.C., where Trump praised the U.S. Coast Guard for their efforts during Hurricane Harvey.

"Saved 16,000 people, many of them in Texas. For whatever reason, people went out in their boats to watch the hurricane. That didn't work out too well," Trump said. "That didn't work out too well."

The U.S. Coast Guard tells Eyewitness News the storm was chaotic, but they were not asking people why they were in need of rescue.

The USCG did not comment specifically about Trump's claims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpcoast guardwater rescuehurricane harveystormu.s. & worldFEMAWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
More Politics
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal experts weigh in after Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News