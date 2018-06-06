SOCIETY

100 Club donates 14 rescue boats to assist first responders across Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 100 Club is providing a big boost to first responders across the Houston area.

The organization donated 14 new rescue boats to help first responders in the city of Houston and Harris County.

Five boats were donated each to the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Four boats, which are equipped for water rescue and special ops, were donated to the Houston Fire Department.

The group says it decided to make the donations while watching water rescues during Hurricane Harvey.

The donation is worth about $280,000.
