THEFT

Alleged Aryan Brotherhood member wanted for string of burglaries in Montgomery Co.

Alleged Aryan brotherhood member accused of burglary on the run in Montgomery Co. (KTRK)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities in Montgomery County say they are searching for a member of the Aryan Brotherhood wanted for engaging in organized crime.

Precinct 4 deputies say that Blake Anthony Jackson, 27, is accused of burglarizing several homes and vehicles.

Jackson's criminal history includes theft, burglary of a business, evading, theft of firearm, drug possession, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He is wanted for jumping bail on an engaging in organized crime charge.

If anyone has information, you are urged to call Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constables immediately at 936-760-5800.
