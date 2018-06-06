Authorities in Montgomery County say they are searching for a member of the Aryan Brotherhood wanted for engaging in organized crime.Precinct 4 deputies say that Blake Anthony Jackson, 27, is accused of burglarizing several homes and vehicles.Jackson's criminal history includes theft, burglary of a business, evading, theft of firearm, drug possession, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.He is wanted for jumping bail on an engaging in organized crime charge.If anyone has information, you are urged to call Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constables immediately at 936-760-5800.