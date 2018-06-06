Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in car with family

EMBED </>More Videos

A man charged in the murder of a grandmother in north Harris County has been arrested.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man charged in the murder of a grandmother in north Harris County has been arrested.

Police say James Johnson, 23, got into an argument with some people at the La Escencia apartment complex on North Vista Drive. Johnson then opened fire on a car, hitting the mother of one of those he argued with.

Accused gunman on the run after killing Houston woman who was in car with family members
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies say a 42-year-old woman who was shot with her grandchildren in the car has died.



Investigators say Johnson shot at the 42-year-old woman's car as she drove away from the complex. Her 22-year-old daughter and 4 grandchildren were inside the vehicle at the time.

Suspect charged after allegedly shooting woman as she drove away with kids in car
EMBED More News Videos

James Johnson, 23, is accused of shooting a woman in the head as she drove away.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestwoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal experts weigh in after Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News