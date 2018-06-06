ABC13 CAREERS

Producer

Are you a Rockstar Producer ready to take on a next level challenge? We are looking for an aggressive, proven, passionate, cool-under-pressure News Producer who knows what it takes to put together a fast-paced, creative, highly-showcased newscast. Houston is a major market that is a magnet for stories that often make national headlines. KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned Television station in Houston, TX wants a vocal and confident producer who knows how to handle the big stories, dig for informative, interesting content, knows how to meet the needs of the 'new' news audience, and knows when it's time to abandon everything for breaking news, weather, or traffic. You must have excellent news judgement and the ability to come up with and pitch unique story ideas every day. You will be required to command the control room and manage an ever-evolving rundown during live newscasts.

Candidates must also have complete understanding of how to promote and utilize digital content, including live streaming. Knowledge of ENPS and desktop editing a plus. Will need to show examples of newscasts, and submit tease and headline writing samples. This is a high profile position that requires a high level of skill. Candidates must have at least three years line-producing experience in a medium or major market.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 563087BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Multi Media Journalist
P/T Multi Media Graphic Artist
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
Looking for a job? City of Houston holds career fair today
Who's working in Houston on the graveyard shift?
Multi Media Journalist
Want a raise? How to convince your boss you're worth it
More Careers
Top Stories
Jurors to consider 4 options in trial of deadly fight outside Denny's
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
911 calls reveal neighbors reviving boy shocked in pond
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Alleged serial exposer found in teal lace panties at park, police say
LeBron to H-Town? Rockets GM mum about landing superstar
Man accused of chopping off wife's arm during domestic dispute
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Protest targets proposed Houston immigration detention center
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Woman selling 30 years' worth of hoarded items in garage sale
Katy home up for sale at $1, with a catch
What you need to know about fireworks laws
More News