FOOD & DRINK

These are the 20 Houston hot spots to rosé all day

EMBED </>More Videos

Best spots to drink wine and rose in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas --
Thankfully, the trend that is all things rosé isn't going away anytime soon. (Also, thank goodness the rosé drought of 2014 is past us.) Premium imported rosé wines have hit double-digit growth over the past decade and Houston isn't missing out.

There's no better time to partake in the national trend of rosé than during these hot summer months (lest we forget National Rosé Day on June 9), we've rounded up a complete guide of when and where to drink the pink in Houston - and view life through rosé-colored glasses.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwineWine barsrestaurantalcoholHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News