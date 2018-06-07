These are the 20 Houston hot spots to rosé all day

Thankfully, the trend that is all things rosé isn't going away anytime soon. (Also, thank goodness the rosé drought of 2014 is past us.) Premium imported rosé wines have hit double-digit growth over the past decade and Houston isn't missing out.There's no better time to partake in the national trend of rosé than during these hot summer months (lest we forget National Rosé Day on June 9), we've rounded up a complete guide of when and where to drink the pink in Houston - and view life through rosé-colored glasses.