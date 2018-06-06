FOOD & DRINK

Drew Brees backed Walk-On's coming to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Walk-On's opening locations in Houston area (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Houstonians have plenty of sports bar options, but enterprising operators continue to see the city as fertile ground for new concepts. Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, a Louisiana-based restaurant that counts New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as one of its owners, is starting to fulfill the promise it made two years ago to open eight to 10 Houston-area locations.

The first two Walk-On's will arrive in Spring and Katy in the first quarter of 2019, a representative tells CultureMap. While the Spring location is still TBA, the Katy location will be at Katy Grand. Local real estate developer New Quest is expanding the Cinemark-anchored shopping center to include Japanese book and gifts store Kinokuniya, Taiwan-based bakery and coffee shop 85C Bakery Cafe, and another location of Kura Revolving Sushi.

While all of those businesses are Asian, Walk-On's brings a decidedly Louisiana vibe. The Cajun spelling gets backed with a full menu of fried seafood platters, pasta, burgers, sandwiches, and wraps. Offerings include po'boys, gumbo, fried alligator, boudin balls, fried oysters, and crawfish etouffee. Even the bread pudding is made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

To read more about this story, go to CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodrestaurantHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal experts weigh in after Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News