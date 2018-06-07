PETS & ANIMALS

Texas man reunited with missing dog in South Carolina

Dara Prak told Eyewitness News he suspects someone stole his pit bull from his fenced backyard in March. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas man discovered his missing dog in a very unlikely place: South Carolina.

Dara Prak told Eyewitness News he suspects someone stole his pit bull named Titan from his fenced backyard in March.

He found Titan's collar. The dog seemingly vanished. Prak scoured the area, posted online, and checked animal shelters for weeks. He said he never gave up hope and always carried around Titan's leash and collar in his car.

Prak said last week he received a call out of the blue. An animal shelter worker in Greenville, South Carolina asked if he was missing a dog. A microchip revealed Titan's true identity. They found Titan walking along a road, beaten and bruised.

Prak said shelter workers suspected someone abused or other animals attacked him, given his condition. They don't know how he ended up more than 850 miles away from home.

"I got that phone call and knew. I just knew I had to get to South Carolina," said Prak. "It was about 16 hours with stops. I just can't wait to see him. I can't wait to see him. We're going to be back together. He's home. He's my baby."

Prak said Titan is now receiving veterinarian attention for his injuries. They both returned to Texas last night. It's a reunion Prak told ABC13 he'll never forget.

"I never lost hope in finding him," said Prak. "I just didn't know it would be in South Carolina."
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
