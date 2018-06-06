BUSINESS

Do you have a startup business? How to win $10,000 for your new business

Win up to $10,000 for your new business. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're an entrepreneur with a startup business, you can win up to $10,000 in help from the City of Houston.

So what defines a "startup?" Well, you have to have either a developed business idea or a business for less than one year that's made less than $10,000.

It's all part of the Sixth Annual "Liftoff Houston Business Plan Competition." The workshops and presentations take place over a five-month period.

Participants will learn everything from how to write a business plan, to how to get access to capital. At the end of that time, three awards for $10,000 will be given out.

You must live within the Houston city limits, and your business must operate within city limits, too.

For more information on how to apply, CLICK HERE.
