PERSONAL FINANCE

'Best thing to do': Family returns bank check mistakenly written for $1 million

WAXHAW, North Carolina --
What would you do if you got a $1 million check in the mail?

That happened to a family in North Carolina.

"We freaked out," Eric Gabriel told WSOC-TV. "You kind of jump up and down."

The family received a check from Bank of America for $1 million.

"I could feel my flesh say, 'I want this,' but it wasn't mine," Gabriel said. "All these thoughts run through your mind, like, 'Oh, I can do this. I might not even have to work.'"

He was expecting cash from the bank, but definitely not that much. Gabriel admitted that the thought of becoming an overnight millionaire was tempting, but he ultimately gave the check back.

"We prayed about it and we decided the best thing to do is glorify God with everything we do, so we decided to take it back," Gabriel said.

Gabriel said the mistake surprised him because several people had to sign off on the check before it landed in his hands.

"They basically said, 'Oops, we made a mistake,' and that's all they said," Gabriel said.

While he isn't rolling in the cash right now, Gabriel is sleeping well at night.

"Christ in me wouldn't allow me to do the wrong thing," he added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldbank of americachecking accountsmoney
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
ZERO down for a home...yes, you can in 2018!
Wells Fargo customers having issues with debit card purchases
Google Express could help you rack up discounts online
Why June is a good time to head to the movies
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News