HOUSE CALLS

UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston

UTHealth House Calls
In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. You can join the conversation by submitting your questions and monitoring the web chats as they commence.

EMBED More News Videos

UTHealth House Calls

Join the Live Web Chat June 28, 6:30pm on abc13.com
Topic: Heart Health
Host: Star Motor Cars


This "House Call" will offer advice on how to keep your heart healthy, and the factors that contribute to poor heart health. It will also touch on cutting-edge innovations and treatments from UTHealth. To learn more about heart health, Click Here.

EMBED More News Videos

UTHealth House Calls

House Call Health Experts for the June 28 Web Chat Include:

Anthony L. Estrera, MD, FACS
Professor, Chief of Cardiac Surgery
Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Vascular Surgery
McGovern Medical School at UTHealth




David D. McPherson, MD, FACP, FACC, FAHA
Professor, Chair and Division Director
Division of Cardiovascular Medicine
Department of Internal Medicine
McGovern Medical School at UTHealth





Star Motor Cars
7000 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024
(713) 868-6800

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway
3900 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 489-2111

Mercedes-Benz of Houston North
17510 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
(281) 305-8970

Mercedes-Benz of West Houston
1025 Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77079
(281) 492-5800

Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands
16917 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77385
(936) 206-7500

Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land
15625 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 207-1500

Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake
500 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573
(855) 720-4196
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart healthwomen and heart diseasehearthealthhouse calls
HEALTH & FITNESS
HEALING IN THE DIRT: Missouri City park helping others find peace
How to get that picture-perfect #nofilter selfie in real life
Judge hears case over weed killer's link to cancer
ER doctor caught on video mocking and cursing at patient
Pearland Family Keeps Son's Legacy Alive
More Health & Fitness