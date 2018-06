Officers from the Houston Police Department were called out on June 2 about a dog inside a vehicle at a movie theater at 17145 Tomball Parkway.Officers allege Marcellus Scott cracked the window of the vehicle for the animal before going inside to watch "Avengers."Police said the dog was found about 40 minutes after it was left in the vehicle.Scott has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal. He is currently out on $1,000 bond. The dog was unharmed.