HEALTH & FITNESS

Report: Man sues CVS after wife discovers secret viagra prescription

EMBED </>More Videos

A Long Island man is reportedly suing CVS, claiming his marriage is ruined after a pharmacist told his wife about his secret viagra prescription.

LONG ISLAND, NY --
A Long Island man is reportedly suing CVS, claiming his marriage is ruined after a pharmacist told his wife about his secret Viagra prescription.

The New York Post obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

It says the man got a prescription for the little blue pills last year.

He reportedly told the pharmacy not to bill his insurance, saying he would pay out of pocket.

But, a few days later, when his wife called to check on her own prescription, a chatty employee apparently spilled the beans, he claims in court papers.

The man says CVS violated his privacy because he didn't give permission to share his health information.

CVS places "the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve," spokesman Gary Serby told the New York Post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthlawsuitpharmacistprescription drugsu.s. & worldmarriagecvs
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6K patients
HEALTH & FITNESS
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News