A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy was caught on camera going the extra mile after a long day of work.The Constable's Office shared video from an ABC13 viewer showing Deputy Daniel Keaton checking on a man near the underpass along I-10 and Highway 6 in west Harris County.Deputy Keaton was on his way back to the station after his shift when he saw the man there and left him with a homemade care package.Thanks Deputy Keaton for all you do!