ANAHEIM, California --Disneyland's long awaited change to its "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride is underway with a new female pirate joining the crew.
The pirate, Redd, is described as a "brassy buccaneer" who will take center stage as guests pass through the town of Puerto Dorado. Guests will get to meet her on and off the ride.
This Friday, she will make her debut in New Orleans Square interacting with guests.
"Pirates of the Caribbean" was closed for routine maintenance in April, and it was announced that the scene that depicted women on the auction block would be replaced from the ride.
Redd was originally one of the women seen on the auction block.