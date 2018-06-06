STORM DAMAGE

Baseball size hail leaves trail of damage in parts of Dallas

Baseball size hail damages cars in Dallas area (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
Overnight hail storms left a trail of damage across parts of Dallas.

One person says every single car in an apartment complex in Carrollton had its windows blown out.

They said the hail was the size of baseballs, and the storm was extremely loud as the hail hit the pavement and houses.

