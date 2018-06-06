TRAFFIC

No more cash: Toll booths won't be staffed late at night on West Sam Houston Tollway

You won't be able to use cash anymore at some exits on the West Sam Houston Tollway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you drive on the West Sam Houston Tollway late at night, you may no longer be able to use cash at your exit.

Starting at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, the toll booths will no longer be manned overnight at the Northbound Hammerly exit and the Southbound Clay Road entrance ramps.

The toll booths used to be manned until 1:30 a.m.

If you normally pay cash, you can get a pay-as-you-go reloadable BancPass or apply for EZ TAG. You can still pay with cash between 4:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority has been in the process of switching to fully-automated tolling on several roadways, including the Hardy Toll Road, which converted in 2016.
