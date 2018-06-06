EDUCATION

Teacher under fire for giving student 'Class Clown' and 'Most Talkative' awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Two controversial superlative awards were given to a student in a Lafayette, Louisiana classroom. (KTRK)

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana --
A teacher in Louisiana is under fire for giving a first-grade student two awards usually not recognized by educators as characteristics any student should be proud of - 'Class Clown' and 'Most Talkative'.

"A teacher like this...you're a bully," said Shaneka Hayes, the student's grandmother.

Student Hayden Albert received the awards during a classroom ceremony, along with a red clown nose.

KLFY-TV reports it asked school district administrator Joe Craig about the awards. Craig said, "In a different time, clown probably had a different connotation. The meaning of words evolve over time and I just don't think the connotation with the word clown is appropriate to these days."

Craig added, "Honoring the child for being funny is one thing, but the way the class clown award was presented was the main concern to the district."

Hayden's grandmother pointed out 'class clown' is not part of his character.

"As far is being funny, making people laugh, jokey-jokey, she said that's why she gave him that award. No, he's not like that," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherstudentsawardu.s. & worldLouisiana
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News