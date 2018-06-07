Children burned by Guatemala volcano arriving in Galveston for treatment

Children critically injured by the volcanic eruption in Guatemala are expected to arrive in Galveston for care. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least six children who have been severely burned by Sunday's volcanic eruption in Guatemala are expected to arrive in Galveston, where they will receive treatment at the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

This comes as people living near the Volcano of Fire flee amid new eruptions.

Within 24 hours of the first eruption over the weekend, Shriners says an emergency medical team from its Galveston hospital was sent to provide care in Guatemala, where they've been working for days.


Shriners hasn't shared the conditions of the children being flown to Galveston due to medical confidentiality. However, you can help them by donating online.

Here in Houston, volunteers are also accepting donations at area restaurants for those affected by the volcano.

You can drop off non-perishable items to Guatemala Restaurant at 3330 Hillcroft St. Houston, TX 77057.

At least 75 people are dead and 192 are missing due to the eruptions, which have also halted rescue missions as search crews were forced to evacuate.

