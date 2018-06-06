Police: Soldier steals armored vehicle from National Guard base

Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police on a more than 60-mile chase.

RICHMOND, Virginia --
Authorities say a soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police on a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested.

State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the man had taken the vehicle Tuesday evening from Fort Pickett. She says the chase ended in Richmond when he abandoned it and was taken into custody near City Hall.

Authorities have not identified the driver or said how he was able to take the vehicle from the facility in Nottoway County. Hill says he had driven it mostly on interstate highways at speeds that topped around 45 mph. No injuries or accidents were reported.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the vehicle is not a tank.

Police say charges are pending.
