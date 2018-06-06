PETS & ANIMALS

More than 150 snakes and 250 mice removed from home of sex assault suspect

Police were searching a sexual assault suspect's home when they found a large collection of animals inside.

WEST BEND, Wisconsin --
A sexual assault investigation led to an arrest and a strange discovery in Wisconsin. Police were searching the suspect's home when they found a large collection of animals inside.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man for sexual assault and false imprisonment. While they were inside his home, they noticed a foul odor coming from the basement.

When they walked downstairs, they found hundreds of snakes, mice, and other reptiles.

West Bend police and workers with the Milwaukee County Zoo removed 160 snakes, more than 250 mice, as well as several dart frogs and geckos from the home.

Police say many were in poor health, and some were dead.

Neighbor Brad Aylesworth told WITI-TV, "When I was cutting the grass and they had the reptiles out, the truck stunk. You could smell the bedding inside those things. That stunk."

Neighbors say they don't know the man who lives there, and never had any idea what might have been happening inside the home.

The 42-year-old man is being held in the Walworth County Jail. West Bend Police say more charges and code violations are expected.
