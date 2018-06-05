FOOD & DRINK

New poutinerie Tubs Poutine opens its doors in Energy Corridor

A new poutinerie has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Tubs Poutine, the addition is located at 13429 Briar Forest Dr. in Energy Corridor.

Tubs Poutine's moniker is fashioned after the nickname of the owner's son and the Canadian dish, poutine. Its various poutine plates include ingredients like potatoes, pulled pork and ground beef. Customers can also order a cheese curd dessert or Vietnamese egg rolls.

With a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, Tubs Poutine has already made a good impression.

Cong C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the spot on May 3, said, "Although I'm not a fan of fries, I have to admit their fries are really good. My favorite is pulled pork. Give it a try."

And Kirk R. said, "What an awesome concept to come to Houston! There is literally something for everyone here. The chef absolutely kills it on these poutine dishes and the Doc Rolls are on fire! Tubs is a must try!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tubs Poutine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
