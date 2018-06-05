Dimitrios Pagourtzis' parents sued by second family of Santa Fe High School shooting victim

Aaron McLeod - Student killed in Santa Fe High School (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The parents of a second Santa Fe High School shooting victim are joining a lawsuit filed against the parents of the shooting suspect.

Aaron McLeod's parents joined the lawsuit filed by Chris Stone's family. In the suit, McLeod's parents don't hold anything back in their accusations against Dimitrios Pagourtzis' mom and dad.

They write, "had the murderer not had weapons available for his carnage, his hidden black rage might have well continued to simmer within."

Stone, McLeod and eight other people were killed on May 18 when police said Dimitrios entered an art classroom and began firing. Thirteen other people were injured in the shooting.

DOCUMENT: READ THE FULL LAWSUIT

According to the lawsuit, both the McLeods and Stones are suing Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos for:
  • Failing to properly secure their weapons
  • Permitting their son to have access to their weapons and ammunition
  • Failing to obtain mental health counseling and services for their son
  • Failing to properly warn the public of Dimitrios' "dangerous propensities," and
  • Negligently entrusting their weapons to their son
