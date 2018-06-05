Suspect dies after being shot by police outside Pearland Walmart

A suspect was shot in the parking lot of a Pearland Walmart store after allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who was shot outside a Walmart store after he allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer has died.

Pearland police are investigating the officer-involved shooting at 1919 N. Main St.

The suspect, identified by police as Abel Guzman, 55, was taken to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital but later died from his injuries.

SkyEye13 was over the scene earlier Tuesday, where we saw a large pool of blood near a vehicle in the parking lot.

VIEW FROM ABOVE: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Pearland
From our vantage point in SkyEye13, a large pool of blood could be seen near a car in the Walmart parking lot.


We do not know what led up to the confrontation between police and the suspect.

