CLEVELAND, Ohio --NBA stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James are weighing in on President Donald Trump's decision to rescind his White House invitation to the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
"I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won't be Cleveland or Golden State going," James said during an off-day press conference on Tuesday.
Curry agreed with James, and reiterated that the Warriors would not visit the White House if they were champions again. He also commented about the Eagles' decision.
"We all have our right to kinda do what we want to do and the Eagles, you know, fall in line with that," said Curry.
The Cavs star also criticized the White House for failing to issue an invitation to the WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx.
"Sports is so big because it's able to captivate people and bring people together," said James. "So, you know, for them not to even be invited, playing our beautiful game of basketball - no matter if it's the WNBA or the NBA or if it's little leagues or high school, whatever the case may be - it's basketball. It's our beautiful game. Those women, those girls, they're unbelievable at doing it. I think it's laughable, in my opinion."
Last year, the president rescinded a White House invitation to the 2017 NBA champion Golden State Warriors after Curry wouldn't commit to going.
No White House invite needed for the #Cavaliers or #Warriors. LeBron James from today’s media availability. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/fMkCf2wthe— Mindi Bach (@MBachSports) June 5, 2018
More from #Cavaliers LeBron James on the cancellation of the #Eagles visit to the White House. #Leadership #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/3UCgvTLeZw— Mindi Bach (@MBachSports) June 5, 2018