SPORTS

Cypress Ranch High School baseball using start of summer to prepare for state tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mustangs are preparing for their third trip to state tournament. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The state tournament has become a reoccurring event for the Cypress Ranch High School baseball program.

This will be the Mustangs' third appearance, with the other two occurring in 2012 and 2015. Students are now on summer vacation and the team can fully focus on their run at a state championship, getting on the field early in the mornings to avoid some of the Houston heat.

Fabian Mayfield is a sophomore first baseman for the Mustangs and does not seem to be fazed by the Houston heat during practices.

"We're fighting through it. Nothing to us, it's Texas. We're used to this," said Mayfield, who alluded to the strength of the Mustangs pitching this time of year.

Mayfield, senior shortshop Wesley Shields and head coach Corey Cephus all had high praise for the team's pitching and feel it is one of the advantages for the Mustangs going into the tournament.

Shields said he knows the entire team has jitters with the tournament right around the corner. He said the team remains confident in their chances and will lose the nervousness once it is time to play ball.

The Mustangs begin tournament play against San Antonio's Reagan High School on Sat. June 9th at 7 p.m. at Dell Diamond Stadium, home of the Round Rock Express. Whoever advances will play the winner of Southlake Carroll and The Woodlands High.

Carson Hughes of Allegiance Bank was present at the Mustangs' practice and presented the team with the Allegiance Bank Team of the Week Award.

When discussing the team's pitching, Coach Cephus praised their ability to stay composed and simply focus on throwing strikes.

"They don't let the pressure of the moment get to them," Cephus said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolbaseballathletesstudentshigh school sportscy-fair isdtexas newsCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News