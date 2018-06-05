Shooter on the run after gunfire erupts at gas station in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are searching for a suspect who opened fire at a gas station in southwest Houston.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday that officers were dealing with an unrelated medical case across the street when gunshots rang out at the Pemex gas station on Beechnut and Wilcrest.

Acevedo said an officer ran across the street to confront an armed suspect, and out of fear for his life, fired his weapon once.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The suspect evaded arrest by jumping into a black Ford F-150 truck. Acevedo said the driver of that vehicle is also wanted by police.

HPD says surveillance cameras captured photos or video of both the suspect and the Ford F-150, and hope to release these images soon.

The suspect was only described as a Asian or Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, with black hair and wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt.

Acevedo said the officer who opened fire on the suspect has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.

