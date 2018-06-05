CANCER

Woman discovers cancer thanks to doctor watching HGTV

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

A surgeon who noticed something wrong with a woman he saw on television went on a mission to find her.

It was an effort that may have helped to save her life.

Nicole McGuiness was featured on HGTV's 'Beachfront Bargain Hunt.'

Dr. Eric Voigt was watching and noticed the 31-year-old had a lump in her neck.

He turned to Facebook to find her and raise his concerns.

McGuiness followed up with her doctor and learned she had thyroid cancer.

McGuiness says she is now undergoing treatment and plans to stay in touch with Dr. Voigt.
Read more on ABCNews.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentcanceru.s. & worldtelevisionhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANCER
Fundraiser held to assist activist Johnny Mata in battle with cancer
Lyft offering free rides to patients battling cancer
Judge hears case over weed killer's link to cancer
Community welcomes home student who beat cancer twice
Pearland Family Keeps Son's Legacy Alive
More cancer
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News