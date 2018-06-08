SPORTS

Cruz asks for prayers for 1-on-1 basketball game with Kimmel on Father's Day weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz asks for prayers as he takes on Jimmy Kimmel for a one-on-one basketball game Father's Day weekend. (KTRK)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is asking for prayers before his one-on-one basketball game with Jimmy Kimmel on Father's Day weekend.

The late night ABC star has officially accepted a challenge to a one-on-one basketball game with the politician and one-time presidential candidate.

While Kimmel originally said the game will only take place if Cruz wears short shorts from the 1980s, Cruz said he will not wear the shorts but will still play.


This feud began when Kimmel mocked Cruz for his appearance at Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors by saying he looked "like a blobfish." Cruz would then take it to social media and challenge Kimmel via Twitter. The loser of the game will be required to donate $5,000 to a charity of the winner's choice.


Cruz was on the varsity basketball team in high school, so Kimmel says he needs some practice time to develop skills. Kimmel played the clarinet in high school, so there is a pretty big contrast between the two.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsjimmy kimmelentertainmentted cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
More News