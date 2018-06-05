SOCIETY

Lunch lady dances with excitement after students surprise her with car

EMBED </>More Videos

Auto shop students teamed up with State Farm to restore a car for a lunch lady in need of a new ride.

By
SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --
A San Diego lunch lady who's been serving students and the community for decades, got surprised with a new car.

For the last 26 years, Debra Davis has served students and still found time to cook for the homeless.

There is one big problem, though. Her car is in need of an upgrade.

Her students decided it was time to pitch in and help, so the school district teamed up with State Farm for the Recycled Rides program.

State Farm donated a 2014 Mazda3. Students in an auto shop class fixed up the car and made the big reveal. Davis was so excited that she couldn't stop dancing

"I thank God that they see my spirit," Davis said. "I want to tell them all thank you.

Davis said she doesn't know what she'll name her new car, but she says her old car, "Transformer," will be jealous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodsurpriseu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News