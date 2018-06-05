SHOPPING

Amazon delivery driver goes extra mile for 'sneaky' wife

An Amazon delivery person is getting praise for lending a helping hand to a Texas wife.

Vanessa O'Shea bought a doormat that reads "Please hide packages from husband."

So that's exactly what this Amazon employee did.

The O'Sheas saw the attempt to hide a package as it was captured on their security camera.

They say they had a good laugh over the effort and hope to get in touch with the delivery person.

The viral video has already been seen more than eight million times on Facebook.
