Amazon delivery driver goes extra mile for 'sneaky' wife

An Amazon delivery person is getting praise for lending a helping hand to a Texas wife.Vanessa O'Shea bought a doormat that reads "Please hide packages from husband."So that's exactly what this Amazon employee did.The O'Sheas saw the attempt to hide a package as it was captured on their security camera.They say they had a good laugh over the effort and hope to get in touch with the delivery person.The viral video has already been seen more than eight million times on Facebook.