Man killed after jumping out of ambulance and running into I-45 traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dies after jumping onto freeway from ambulance in Montgomery County (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was hit and killed after jumping out of an ambulance on I-45 in Conroe.

Medics were taking the 27-year-old man to Conroe Regional Hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the patient started fighting with the medics inside the ambulance, so they pulled over on the shoulder of the freeway to try to get the man under control.

The man actually jumped out of the ambulance onto the main southbound lanes of I-45, but crews managed to get him back under control.

As medics were returning the man to the ambulance, he broke free again. He ran across I-45, jumped over a divider onto the northbound lanes and was hit by two vehicles.

The man died at the scene.

Montgomery County officials believe the man was intoxicated or suffering from a medical issue that impacted his mental state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ambulancecar accidentman killedaccidentConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News