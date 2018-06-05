A man was hit and killed after jumping out of an ambulance on I-45 in Conroe.Medics were taking the 27-year-old man to Conroe Regional Hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.Officials say the patient started fighting with the medics inside the ambulance, so they pulled over on the shoulder of the freeway to try to get the man under control.The man actually jumped out of the ambulance onto the main southbound lanes of I-45, but crews managed to get him back under control.As medics were returning the man to the ambulance, he broke free again. He ran across I-45, jumped over a divider onto the northbound lanes and was hit by two vehicles.The man died at the scene.Montgomery County officials believe the man was intoxicated or suffering from a medical issue that impacted his mental state.