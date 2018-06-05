HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for more summertime fun for the kiddos that doesn't cost much, then you're in luck.
Several theatres in the Houston area are offering discounts for movies all summer long.
Regal Cinemas started its Summer Movie Express.
Admission is only $1 for the featured movies playing Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
A portion of the proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute.
Click here for more information about the Summer Movie Express and for participating locations.
And in Pearland, Keep Pearland Beautiful is sponsoring Summer Kids Fest which offers free movies at the Pearland Premiere Cinema 6.
The theater will be screening 10 different movies on Tuesday and Wednesday between June 5 through Aug. 8.